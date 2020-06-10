VALDOSTA – Authorities searched several Lowndes County businesses Wednesday as part of a gambling sting, according to state authorities.
Search warrants were served in Valdosta and Boston for "violations of gambling laws and EBT fraud," according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement.
The GBI Commercial Gambling Unit served the search warrants with assistance from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Valdosta Police Department, FBI, IRS, USDA and the Georgia Lottery.
The investigation involves coin-operated amusement machines where customers received cash payouts for winning credits, according to the GBI.
In Georgia, COAMS credits can only be redeemed for lottery tickets and/or store merchandise, and the machines must be properly licensed, according to authorities.
The exact total was unknown Wednesday afternoon, according to Cindy Ledford, GBI Commercial Gambling Unit special agent in charge.
Additionally, some of the searched locations were "participating in fraudulent activity pertaining to EBT" or food stamps, according to authorities. During the operation, undercover agents received cash in exchange for EBT cards, according to Ledford.
Authorities raided 13 business, six residences and one safe deposit box during the operation, according to the statement.
As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, no arrests had resulted from the operation, according to Ledford, and the GBI was working with the U.S. Attorney's Office on a multitude of charges.
This is a developing story.
