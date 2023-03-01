RAY CITY — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is probing the case of a dead body found in Berrien County Feb. 25.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist with a death investigation after the body of Ja’kesse Middleton, 20, of Vadosta was found dead by the side of Ga. 122 near Possum Creek Road, the GBI said in a statement.
Preliminary information indicates that Middleton’s death was a homicide, the GBI said.
The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler will complete an autopsy to determine the final cause and manner of death.
The GBI encourages anyone with information to contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 686-7071 or the GBI Region 4 Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
