REMERTON — A Valdosta man was arrested in Cook County Friday and charged with murder in a May 28 double homicide case in Remerton, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
A woman was stopped for speeding in Cook County by deputies Friday, the GBI said in a statement.
Subsequently, a passenger in the car, Ronald Welsh, 20, of Valdosta, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the statement said.
The Lowndes County Coroner’s office was dispatched to the area of Myrtle Street at about 2:45 a.m., May 28, Coroner Austin Fiveash said.
One victim was dead on the scene, while the other died after being taken to South Georgia Medical Center, he said.
Both had suffered “injuries consistent with gunshot wounds” and the manner of death for each was ruled homicide, Fiveash said.
The coroner said the man who died on the scene was Sherrod Gore, 23, while the man who died in the hospital was Jamar Antwon Walton, 21, of Valdosta.
The GBI and Remerton Police have been assisted in this investigation by the Valdosta Police Department Crime Scene Unit, Valdosta police, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Office and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
The GBI said the investigation is active and ongoing and that anyone with information on the case should call the GBI at (229) 225-4090. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.