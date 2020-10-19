CAMILLA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued a be on the lookout for Kentravious Gardner, a suspect in a murder and aggravated assault case in Camilla.
The incident occurred Sept. 25 in Camilla. According to the GBI statement, Gardner was last seen in Camilla and his current whereabouts are unknown.
The United States Marshals Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Gardner’s arrest and conviction.
Gardner is listed as being 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds. He is a Black male with brown eyes. Gardner is 33 years old.
Anyone with information on Gardner’s location is asked to call the GBI Tip Life at 1-800-597-8477, the GBI Region 9 Office at (229) 225-4090 or contact them online at https://investigative-gbi.georgia.gov/gbi-tip-line.
