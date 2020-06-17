ADEL – The family of a black man arrested in Adel says he was roughed up by police and they believe the incident was racially motivated.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the allegations.
The Adel Police Department has said the suspect reported injuries to his wrist but declined medical treatment. The police department also said the officer involved in the confrontation has been placed on leave while the investigation is taking place.
Gary Thomas Jr., a 40-year-old black man, was sitting at a gazebo near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with other men when Adel police officers arrived at 7 p.m., Monday, said his sister, Regenia Thomas.
She said the police had been tipped off that a wanted fugitive was at the gazebo in a blue cap, and they began by asking the men for their names.
Her brother refused to give his name but said he was not the fugitive, she said.
“The cops know the guy they’re looking for because they had run-ins with this same guy before,” Regenia Thomas said. “So, they know how the guy looks. … They knew that Gary Thomas didn’t fit that description.”
According to her, the wanted person is at least 200 pounds, about 6 feet tall and muscular. Gary Thomas is about 160-170 pounds and is 5 feet tall, she said.
A video of the arrest was captured on Facebook Live and has had thousands of views as of early Wednesday afternoon.
The footage shows an altercation between a man and law enforcement officer on the ground. Once the man is picked up, he is in handcuffs and taken to a police car where he is heard shouting and pleading. He yells, “My wrists. My wrists.”
Gary Thomas was not the person wanted by the police department, the City of Adel confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
Regenia Thomas said she feels the officers racially targeted Gary Thomas and said he has had an encounter with one of the officers previously.
She said he may have had “few issues on tickets he was supposed to be seeing about but that wasn’t the reason they came out. That’s probably why he didn’t state his name.”
When she arrived at the scene, she said Gary Thomas told her he had been sitting in the police car for 10 minutes with no air conditioning. She said the windows were rolled up and he had been sweating.
When she visited him at the jail Tuesday, he had a swollen head, face, arms and wrists, she said.
“He’s kind of shook up behind it because he’s never been through nothing like this,” Regenia Thomas said.
She maintains he sustained those injuries during the altercation with police and not while in jail.
The family requested view of the officers’ body cam footage and were initially told they can see it, but were later denied when they were told the footage had been handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, she said.
The GBI confirmed Wednesday morning it is investigating the incident.
Gary Thomas is in the Cook County Jail facing charges of one count of probation violation, one count of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, one count of giving a false name, address or birthday to a law enforcement officer and two counts of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, according to authorities.
Adel police stated he had an outstanding warrant for probation violation at the time of his arrest.
“Subsequent to the arrest, the city was made aware of allegations concerning the use of excessive force to effectuate the arrest. While the individual arrested made complaints of an injury to his wrist, he declined medical treatment,” according to a statement from the department.
One of the officers has been placed on administrative leave pending a complete investigation, according to the statement. The name of the officer is being withheld due to an internal investigation, according to the city.
Gary Thomas was still in the Cook County Jail Wednesday morning, according to authorities. He must go before the Superior Court for a bond hearing.
Regenia Thomas said she contests the charges against her brother.
His attorney, Pierre Ifill of Ifill Law Group based in Savannah and Atlanta, said he is still in the preliminary stages of his investigation but “anticipates a lawsuit if evidence shows violation of constitutional rights and use of excessive force.”
Ifill said he and the family are hoping to have the officers suspended, and then, fired after his investigation has concluded. If evidence proves a violation, he will be seeking criminal charges against the officers.
“We believe that Mr. Thomas had his civil rights violated but want evidence to be gathered for full picture of what took place,” he said.
Ifill said police did not have a warrant and “singled out” Gary Thomas.
“We believe all charges against him are false and we will prove that once he has his day in court,” he said.
A march for Gary Thomas is being held Wednesday afternoon.
