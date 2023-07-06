VALDOSTA — The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host The Gaslights for a live Music in the Art Park concert.
The concert is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 14, in the Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St., Turner Center representatives said in a statement.
The live concert, sponsored ACE Electric, is free to the public, representatives said.
“Community members are invited to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to this family-friendly and pet-friendly event to relax in the park and enjoy the music,” they said.
Blazin’ Hog will be the vendor on site.
The Gaslights, with lead singer Kade Williamson, is a “melting-pot of different styles and genres, ranging from rock and pop to country and R&B,” center representatives said. “From Michael Jackson to Chris Stapleton, The Gaslights have you covered and all the various styles make for an incredible live show.”
The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of each month, March through November, feature local musicians and are always free to the public.
Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements.
For more information, call (229) 247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.
