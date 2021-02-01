VALDOSTA – What do a bunch of people on Reddit have to do with Wall Street?
These days, quite a lot.
The David and Goliath story of Redditors versus Wall Street professionals in the GameStop arena has been trending since Jan. 11.
But with phrases like “short squeeze” being tossed around, what does it all mean?
In the most basic of terms, GameStop had been shorted by hedge funds so the WallStreetBets community on Reddit began buying up shares. This in turn caused short-sellers to have to buy shares to cover the bids they were losing, which continued to boost the share price; a tactic better known as a “short squeeze.”
Speaking with Kent Patrick at Bush Wealth Management, he compared it to “tulip mania” in Holland which occurred in the 1600s.
During this time, the newly introduced tulip became a luxury item, leading to a high rise then inevitable fall in contract prices.
“When you think of it in comparison to today, they're very similar meaning you've got something valued at not what it's worth. In history, these types of events have always turned out badly,” Patrick said. “The reason for it is because you have some investors, not all of them, who are uneducated and wanting to purchase this stock at $300 to $400 a share and some of them are putting up their mortgage, rent payments or even a stimulus check in order to do it. There's going to be a lot of people who make a lot of money and kind of stick it to the Wall Street man but there's also going to be a sub section of the same investors who got in too late and there's probably going to be some terrible losses.”
What does this mean for GameStop?
“Right now, it's not hurting them in the short term. I'm afraid it's going to hurt them in the long term because what's happening right now is not investing; it's pure speculation. That can get you in trouble because typically when you're investing in a company, you want to look at the fundamentals," Patrick said. "You want to look at their balance sheet, how much money do they make every quarter and are they profitable? Those are the things that ultimately determine the price of a stock.”
GameStop is a stock that Patrick said should only be trading for $20-$40 yet is currently trading at $300-$400.
“There's clearly some overvaluation going on there,” Patrick said.
Soon entered the qualm with Robinhood, a free stock-trading app that did not live up to its “take from the rich, give to the poor” namesake. It skyrocketed to one of the most downloaded apps then lost favor as it and similar apps halted trading in these specific stocks.
“This means they were only going to allow someone to sell out of their position,” Patrick said. “It hurt retail investors, or the little guy, and benefitted the hedge fund companies."
So, can an app do that?
That's where the investigation comes in.
“You're going to have an investigation to find out whether there are legality problems there,” Patrick said. “As an outsider looking in, I absolutely think they did something wrong. We've always been a supporter of Main Street, not Wall Street. This is a clear situation, in my opinion, of the big guys saying do as we say, not as we do.”
For Wall Street professionals, this is something they've always known how to do and now the retail investor on Reddit has caught on.
What if it continues?
GameStop isn't the only company that garnered attention; Redditors also began investing in other companies that had lost favor in the market, like AMC and Blackberry.
Ultimately, Kent believes the Security and Exchange Commission are going to have to get involved; there will be an investigation and the SEC will figure out how to regulate it.
“One thing that I believe will be a hinderance is any time there's a transaction, I don't care if it's a stock or something you're selling on Facebook, there's always going to be a buyer and a seller. That's what creates a free market,” Patrick said. “There's going to come a point to where if this continues to happen with different companies, people are going to see they're buying it. Well, at the end of the day, it doesn't matter how much money you've made in that stock, you have to have someone to sell it to that's willing to pay that price.”
This type of occurrence is not something Patrick foresees becoming a trend and believes that, whether it be next week or in a few months, it will turn ugly.
“This is a pure example why it's best to always own a diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds and real estate and gold and all kind of different asset classes so you avoid having any type of risk like this,” Patrick said.
Bush Wealth Management's majority line of work is investing people's money in the stock market and can be used as a way to create wealth over a lifetime by using compounding interest.
“We are a full believer in it (the stock market). What we don't believe in is putting all your eggs in one basket,” Patrick said. “When you've got guys out there that are taking all of their life savings and buying GameStop or AMC stock, that goes against every principle of investing that we support.”
As wealth managers, no day trading is done by staff at Bush Wealth Management, he said; it uses asset allocation, which means diversifying over the long term.
Once the dust settles, Patrick said the hedge fund guys, the billionaires and millionaires, are going to lose a million dollars “like you and I would lose $10.”
“There's going to be a lot of small investors who make a lot of money off of this but there are going to be a lot of small investors who lose a lot of money," he said. "As for the hedge funds and your billionaires, nothing is going to change for them.”
As a financial advisor, Patrick added this is why it's important to have a trusted person in his profession.
“Emotion is probably the biggest threat to somebody's long-term investment career,” Patrick said. “What I mean by that is right now there is a lot of greed in the market; greed causes you to do things that are irrational based on a feeling of euphoria. Fear causes you to make irrational decisions based on the fear of losing something. It's good to have a trusted advisor you can talk to when you have emotions that are on one extreme to the other and help you sort through that emotion.”
