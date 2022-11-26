VALDOSTA – A celebration of American veterans culminated recently with a gala hosted by the American Veterans Post 607 on the campus of Valdosta State University.
The historic event was held in the university’s Magnolia Room, which was decorated in traditional patriotic colors, including military flags from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, post representatives said in a statement.
Area veterans were joined by hundreds of community supporters including local officials and other dignitaries for a night of saluting all those who served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.