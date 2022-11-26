Veterans Celebrate Veterans Day with Gala photo

Valdosta City Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody, Lowndes County Commissioner DeMarcus Marshall, Gregory White Jr., Elizabeth Jenkins, James C. Williams. Jr., Mary Davis, J.D. Rice, Wendy Johnson and Wilbert Johnson attend AMVETS veterans gala.

 Submitted Photo

VALDOSTA – A celebration of American veterans culminated recently with a gala hosted by the American Veterans Post 607 on the campus of Valdosta State University.

The historic event was held in the university’s Magnolia Room, which was decorated in traditional patriotic colors, including military flags from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, post representatives said in a statement.

Area veterans were joined by hundreds of community supporters including local officials and other dignitaries for a night of saluting all those who served.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you