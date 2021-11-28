ZACHARY: Voting districts should reflect diversity; gerrymandering wrong for democracy

More than half of the people of Georgia are women.
Nearly one third of Georgians are Black.
Approximately 40% of the residents of our state are people of color.
Georgia is far from being monolithic.
Georgia was once a heavily Democrat state.
Then Georgia shifted and became majority Republican.
Some would say the state’s politics didn’t change all that much, but that the parties changed.
Either way, it is clear that our state is politically blended.
Voting districts across Georgia should mirror that diversity.
Using antiquated, Jim Crow-era redistricting laws that allow for gerrymandering is a disservice to Georgia, to communities of color and to democracy.
Diversity strengthens us.
A duly elected democratic government should reflect that diversity at all levels.
Watering down reasonable geographic voting districts to favor a political party, race or ideology is undemocratic.
People living in a district should be able to elect leaders to represent them who look like them and think like them.
The people of Georgia, all the people of Georgia, should be able to elect leaders who share their values and who understand how their respective communities are impacted by public policy.
Drawing districts in a way that Democratic-leaning districts are diluted and weakened by penciling in more Republican voters is simply disenfranchisement.
The exact same thing would be true if Democrats controlled the General Assembly and weakened or diluted traditional Republican districts.
Just because you have the power do so something doesn’t mean you should do it. That holds true for both Republicans and Democrats. With great power comes great responsibility, and responsibility often calls for great restraint.
Right is wrong.
Wrong is wrong.
And gerrymandering is just wrong.
Gerrymandering is wrong for Georgia, wrong for majorities, wrong for minorities, wrong for Republicans, wrong for Democrats and wrong for democracy.
Jim Zachary is the editor of the Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI’s director of newsroom training and development and president emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
