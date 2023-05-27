In a perfect democracy, the people would always have a voice.
A perfect government would always put in the interest of the governed above the interests of the governing.
A perfect legislature would also place people above politics and policy above party.
In a perfect world, government would always be open, accessible and completely transparent.
It is not a perfect world.
From the courthouse to the White House, power is abused, the powerful do all they can to hold on to power and the will of the people is usurped by the will of political parties.
Government must be held accountable.
That role has historically fallen to the Fourth Estate.
The media, or more accurately, newspapers have a long legacy of holding government, at every level, accountable for its actions and its inaction.
Since long before the formation of the Republic, newspapers have been our public watchdog and, consequently, are inextricably tied to our liberty.
Were it not for a courageous female newspaper publisher in 1774, the American revolution may have never happened.
Clementina Rind, publisher of the Virginia Gazette, boldly published Thomas Jefferson‘s revolutionary “A Summary View of the Rights of British America.” Had it not been for A Summary View, there may have never been a Declaration of Independence.
Holding the powerful accountable, however, is not merely what newspapers did, it is what they do.
Every day local reporters protect democracy by keeping an eye on city council, county commission, board of education and each government agency in our communities.
A world, or a community, without a newspaper keeping a watchful eye on legislation, taxation and government spending is a world, and a community, less free.
Perhaps, in a perfect world we would not need to keep an eye on government, protect the public purpose, defend the First Amendment and protect the public’s right to know.
But until that time comes when government always does right things in right ways at the right times, it’s a good thing we have the Fourth Estate, the public watchdog — our community newspapers.
Jim Zachary is the editor of The Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI’s director of newsroom training and development and president emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.