featured breaking VSU Coach Goff takes McNeese State coaching job Dec 19, 2021 3 hrs ago Shane Thomas | The Valdosta Daily TimesValdosta State head football coach Gary Goff talks to his team after the first day of spring practice Monday at the VSU Athletic Fieldhouse. Valdosta State head football coach Gary Goff takes head coach job at McNeese State. This comes hot on the heels of the Blazers losing to Ferris State 58-17 Saturday night. React to this story: Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 4 Sad 2 Angry 4 Trending Video Recommended for you Tweets by TheVDT Trending Recipes Online Poll What is your favorite part of The Valdosta Daily Times? You voted: Crime and Politics – Hard News Features Sports Education Business Section Lifestyles Section Obits Opinions and Editorials Vote View Results Back COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS What's Trending Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesValdosta restaurant closingEmergency road closure occurring near Old Clyattville RoadWoman killed in hit-and-run crash near SavannahColts Notebook: Moore builds off South Georgia rootsMan convicted for murdering wife who worked for Cook sheriff's officePolice seek McDonald's armed robbery suspectCity school superintendent contract renewedFire department battles house blaze5 people, including 2 children, killed in Georgia house fireBlazers sendoff for Texas set for 4 p.m. today Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. This Week's Circulars
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.