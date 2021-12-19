Goff named to NCAA Division II Football Committee

Shane Thomas | The Valdosta Daily TimesValdosta State head football coach Gary Goff talks to his team after the first day of spring practice Monday at the VSU Athletic Fieldhouse.

Valdosta State head football coach Gary Goff takes head coach job at McNeese State. This comes hot on the heels of the Blazers losing to Ferris State 58-17 Saturday night.

