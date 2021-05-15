ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday by 476 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report.
The state department recorded 889,893 confirmed cases Saturday, higher than the 889,417 cases previously recorded Friday.
The number of confirmed virus-related deaths has been 17,803 since the start of the pandemic, 18 more than the number of deaths reported the previous day.
There were 62,646 hospitalizations and 10,307 admissions into the intensive-care unit in Georgia due to COVID-19, according to state public health data.
Antigen positive cases were at 225,179 while probable deaths relating to COVID-19 rose to 2,702, the data stated.
More than 8.5 million PCR/molecular tests have been performed, resulting in a 10.1% positive rate, the data stated.
