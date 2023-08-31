VALDOSTA — The stadium won’t be Bazemore-Hyder, but the Valdosta Wildcats will have a home football game Friday night. The ‘Cats will host Banneker at Cook High, according to an announcement from Valdosta High on social media.
Kickoff will be the usual 8 p.m.
VHS said any tickets previously purchased through gofan.co will honored, but are not currently for sale online. Season tickets will also be honored. For those unable to attend, Valdosta High said they will get a credit for one game next season. No refunds will be given this year.
Tickets will be sold at the gate for $10, cash only.
