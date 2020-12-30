VALDOSTA – There are some rainy days ahead for Valdosta, according to the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
Meteorologist Israel Gonzalez said the weather service predicts a 50% chance of rainfall to hit the area Thursday evening and “ramp up” overnight into Friday, New Year’s Day. Isolated damaging wind gusts with the possibility of a tornado are also forecast, he said.
“It’s a low risk but it’s not zero either,” he said, referring to the chance of a tornado.
Ahead of the expected severe weather Thursday, Gonzalez forecast there will be 20-30 mile-per-hour wind gusts independent of the storm. Winds are predicted to remain elevated.
Rain is anticipated to reach three to four inches and last throughout the weekend going into early Sunday, he said.
Severe weather is predicted to impact Tifton, as well, with the city being under a “marginal threat,” Gonzalez said. Tifton should expect heavy rainfall with the possibility of a tornado.
Tifton is expected to get 25-35 mph wind gusts ahead of the storm Thursday.
Temperatures will cool down for Tifton Sunday as Gonzalez predicts 46-47 degrees for the area. He forecasts temperatures will be in the upper 30s Monday through Wednesday.
Valdosta will have a 49-degree temperature on Sunday with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s Monday through Wednesday, Gonzalez said.
