VALDOSTA — Valdosta State is bumping up its game time for its Saturday 2023 home football opener to 3 p.m. and limiting attendance.
VSU made the announcement Thursday afternoon about the game against Point University at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
“The game was moved to the afternoon from its original start time of 7 p.m. due to the effects of Hurricane Idalia and the power outages remaining throughout Valdosta,” said VSU. The gate will open at 2 p.m. There will only be one gate, the southeast one on Williams Street.
Only season ticket holders will be admitted to the stadium.
VSU said the Blazer Walk before the game has been canceled. Big Nick’s will sell limited concessions.
In its preview for the game, Valdosta State said it was possible that live stats would not be available for the contest. Bazemore-Hyder Stadium did not have power Friday morning and Georgia Power's estimates for its restoration are late Saturday night.
