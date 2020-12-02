VALDOSTA – President Donald J. Trump is coming to Valdosta this Saturday, Dec. 5, for a "Victory Rally."
Hosted by the Republican National Committee, this "Victory Rally" for Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, incumbents for the Jan. 5 runoff, will be held at the Valdosta Regional Airport at 7 p.m.
Perdue, Loeffler and Public Service Commissioner candidate Lauren "Bubba" McDonald are also set to speak.
The rally has a slight time conflict with the city of Valdosta's Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. but the parade will still go on, Mayor Scott James Matheson said.
“The city will be participating in the parade. I doubt it’ll even have a role in the airport stop,” Matheson said.
This story was updated at 3:33 p.m. to reflect current information on the matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.