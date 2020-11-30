The tornado warning for northeastern Madison, Lanier, Lowndes, Brooks and surrounding counties has expired, according to the National Weather Service. The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area, the National Weather Service said.
At 3:32 the storm system that created the tornado was located near Dasher, south of Valdosta.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning that includes Lowndes, Brooks, Lanier and Echols counties until 4 a.m.
At radar-confirmed tornado was located 11 miles north of Madison, Fla. at 3:15 a.m. The NWS service called the storm a "large and extremely dangerous tornado" moving northeast at 45 mph.
