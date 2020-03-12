ATLANTA — Georgia has seen its first death related to COVID-19, according to the governor's office and the Department of Public Health.
And the governor has asked schools to consider temporary closure.
The 67-year-old man was diagnosed with coronavirus March 7 and was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta.
According to the governor's office, the individual also had "underlying medical conditions."
Health officials have repeatedly asserted that elderly individuals and individuals with chronic medical conditions are at the highest risk for infection.
Wednesday night, the Department of Public Health updated case counts to 12 confirmed cases and 19 presumptive cases awaiting confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“During this incredibly difficult time, I know that the medical professionals on site did everything that they could,” Gov. Brian Kemp said during a press conference. “... Our hearts go out to his loved ones and friends in the community. We also continue to pray for the safety of the health-care providers across the state, who have worked hard on patient care.”
Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said her office can now confirm “pockets” of local transmission are taking place in Georgia.
Of new cases, three were individuals from Bartow County which health officials say were members of the same local church, although they would not provide the name of the church to the press.
Other new confirmed and presumptive cases come from Lake County, Cobb County, Floyd County, Delkab County and Lowndes County.
Kemp said as cases rise, he is issuing a “call to action” for education, child care or local state agencies to determine if it is appropriate to close services for the next two weeks.
“If you feel that it is prudent, you should consider closing daycares, schools, or school districts as early as tomorrow, through the next two weeks,” Kemp said. “In addition, county and local governments should consider what closures might be appropriate that do not affect essential services. I want to emphasize that this is not a mandate.”
Kemp said he is not closing state government or the State Capitol but is suspending non-essential travel and implementing telework policies for most employees to mitigate risk but continue providing services.
The Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities, Department of Corrections, Department of Juvenile Justice and Department of Veterans Services are ordered to suspend visitation — except for next of kin and end of life situations — until April 10.
Kemp also announced new task force committees to analyze emergency preparedness, support primary-care physicians and determine possible economic impacts of the outbreak. A committee to address the vulnerability of the state’s homeless population will also be created.
Toomey said the state is ramping up its capacity to test and are in the process of setting up testing sites across the state not associated with hospitals and other health care facilities.
“Our goal is to have those set up statewide, not just in metro area,” she said. “Some of those will be set up as early as Monday.”
Toomey also said the department is working on an online tool that residents can use to see new cases and a map of cases that will be updated nightly.
This week, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.
