ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday he will extend the declaration of a public health emergency through May 13, to continue the state's efforts to battle the spread of COVID-19.
With the support of House Speaker David Ralston and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, Kemp plans to extend the declaration which will not require a special session of the General Assembly. The governor will not be requesting lawmakers to return to the Capitol as previously planned for April 15.
Kemp said the extension is necessary to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and will allow him to utilize additional powers.
"This measure will allow us to continue to deploy resources to communities in need, lend support to frontline medical providers and keep preparing as we brace for potential patient surge in our health care facilities," Kemp said in a statement. "We deeply appreciate the hard work of Georgians who are sheltering in place, using social distancing and helping us flatten the curve. We are in this fight together."
Duncan said the state must continue its "aggressive fight" against coronavirus.
"By extending the public health state of emergency, we can ensure Georgians have access to every available state resource during this crisis," he said in a statement. "The General Assembly will continue to remain vigilant and available to assist our citizens in any way possible."
Ralston, who has been advocating that the May 19 primary be pushed to the summer, said there are "difficult days ahead" and state lawmakers will continue coordinating with local and federal officials to protect the health and safety of Georgians.
"As Georgians, we will persevere and emerge stronger on the other side," he said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.