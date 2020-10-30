UPDATE 3:30 p.m. Friday:
Gov. Brian Kemp and the first lady tested negative for COVID-19 but he is quarantining due to "direct exposure within the last 48 hours," according to a statement from the governor's office.
"At this time, the First Lady is not known to have been exposed to a confirmed case," according to the governor's office. "The governor is not currently experiencing any symptoms and will be quarantining," per Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines.
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are self-quarantining after possibly being exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the governor’s office, the two were notified Friday they were “recently exposed” to an individual who received positive test results. Kemp and the first lady were then tested for COVID-19.
The governor’s office has not yet released the results of the coronavirus tests.
U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point, announced on social media Friday afternoon that he had tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday night, he said he's been feeling “mild symptoms consistent with a cold” but had no fever. This morning after developing a slight fever, he said, he took a coronavirus test which came back positive.
Ferguson will be in quarantine and working from home. He also notified the Office of the Attending Physician in Congress and his staff has begun notifying people he may have come in contact with recently.
“While the vast majority of my recent schedule has been virtual, we are beginning the process of reaching out to anyone I have seen in recent days,” he said in a statement. "I am eager to get back to work and will do so as soon as I have fully recovered.”
Ferguson and Kemp both gave speeches Tuesday in Manchester, at an event not far from Warm Springs, where Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered a speech during his visit to Georgia.
Kemp's office did not identify Ferguson as the positive individual.
