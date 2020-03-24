ATLANTA — Georgia reported 1,026 cases of COVID-19 and 32 related deaths as of noon Tuesday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, that's up from 800 cases and 26 deaths at 7 p.m. Monday.
Cases have spread across more than 80 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 1,378 tests, with 189 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 4,106 tests with 837 positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
