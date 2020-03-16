ATLANTA — Georgia has reported 121 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the case number jumped rapidly from 66 last week to 121 as of noon on Monday.
Cases are reported in 23 counties, with the most cases in Fulton and Cobb counties. There are now three cases reported in Lowndes County.
The state saw its first death last week but has not reported any others since.
