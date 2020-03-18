ATLANTA — Georgia reported 197 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the case number jumped from 146 Tuesday to 197 Wednesday.
Cases are reported in 28 counties, with the most cases in Fulton and Cobb counties. There are now five cases reported in Lowndes County.
The state saw its first death last week but has not reported any others since.
According to DPH, there have been 443 tests administered in the State Public Health Lab and 1,065 tests done through commercial labs.
