ATLANTA — Georgia reported a total of 10 coronavirus-related deaths Thursday.
The state updated the case count to 287 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the case number jumped rapidly from 197 Wednesday to 287 as of noon Thursday.
Cases are reported in 35 counties, with the most cases in Fulton and Cobb counties. There are now six cases reported in Lowndes County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.