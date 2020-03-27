ATLANTA — Georgia reported 2,130 cases of COVID-19 and 65 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Friday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, that's up from 2,001 cases and 64 deaths at noon Friday.
The department reports 586 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus.
Cases have spread across more than 100 Georgia counties.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
