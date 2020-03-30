ATLANTA — Georgia reported 2,809 cases of COVID-19 and 87 related deaths as of noon Monday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, that's up from 2,683 cases and 83 deaths reported at 7 p.m. Sunday
The department reports 707 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, governor's office staff has said this number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Cases have spread across more than 100 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 1,895 tests, with 302 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 10,671 tests with 2,507 positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
