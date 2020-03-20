ATLANTA — Georgia reported 485 cases of COVID-19 and 14 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Friday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, that's up from 420 cases and 13 deaths at noon Friday.
Cases have spread across more than 50 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 704 tests, with 131 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 1,682 tests with 354 positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report will now be updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
