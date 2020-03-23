ATLANTA — Georgia reported 800 cases of COVID-19 and 26 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Monday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, that's up from 722 cases and 25 deaths at noon Monday.
Cases have spread across nearly 70 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 1,245 tests, with 169 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 3,824 tests with 631 positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.