ATLANTA — Georgia reported 2,446 cases of COVID-19 and 79 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Saturday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, that's up from 2,366 cases and 69 deaths from noon Saturday.
The department reports 617 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus.
Cases have spread across more than 100 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 1,866 tests, with 288 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 9,185 tests with 2,158 positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
