ATLANTA — Georgia reported 2,651 cases of COVID-19 and 80 related deaths as of noon Sunday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, that's up from 2,446 cases and 79 deaths reported at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The department reports 666 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus.
Cases have spread across more than 100 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 1,895 tests, with 291 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 10,669 tests with 2,360 positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.