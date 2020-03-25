ATLANTA — Georgia reported 1,387 cases of COVID-19 and 47 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, that's up from 1,247 cases and 40 deaths at noon Wednesday.
The department has also included a new statistic: 438 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus.
Cases have spread across more than 90 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 1,482 tests, with 215 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 4,697 tests with 1,172 positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
