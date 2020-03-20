ATLANTA — As of noon Friday, Georgia reported 420 cases of COVID-19 and 13 related deaths.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, that's up from 287 cases and 10 deaths on Thursday.
Now, cases have spread across nearly 50 counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 704 tests, with 131 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 1,682 tests with 289 positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report will now be updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
