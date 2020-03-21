ATLANTA — Georgia reported 555 cases of COVID-19 and 20 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Saturday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, that's up from 485 cases and 14 deaths at 7 p.m. Friday.
Cases have spread across nearly 60 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 818 tests, with 148 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 2,998 tests with 407 positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report will now be updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
