ATLANTA — Georgia reported 1,643 cases of COVID-19 and 56 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Thursday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, that's up from 1,525 cases and 48 deaths at noon Thursday.
The department reports 509 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus.
Cases have spread across more than 100 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 1,646 tests, with 253 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 7,302 tests with 1,390 positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
