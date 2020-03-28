ATLANTA — Georgia reported 2,366 cases of COVID-19 and 69 related deaths as of noon Saturday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, that's up from 2,198 cases and 65 deaths at 7 p.m. Friday.
The department reports 617 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus.
Cases have spread across more than 100 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 1,866 tests, with 269 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 9,185 tests with 2,097 positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
