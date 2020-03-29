ATLANTA — Georgia reported 2,683 cases of COVID-19 and 83 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Sunday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, that's up from 2,651 cases and 80 deaths reported at noon.
The department reports 678 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus.
Cases have spread across more than 100 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 1,895 tests, with 293 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 10,669 tests with 2,390 positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
