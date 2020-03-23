ATLANTA — Georgia reported 772 cases of COVID-19 and 25 related deaths as of noon Monday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, that's up from 620 cases and 25 deaths at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Cases have spread across nearly 70 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 1,245 tests, with 164 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 3,824 tests with 608 positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
