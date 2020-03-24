ATLANTA — Georgia reported 1,097 cases of COVID-19 and 38 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, that's up from 1,092 cases and 32 deaths at noon Tuesday.
The department also included a new statistic in its daily report: 361 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus.
Cases have spread across more than 90 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 1,378 tests, with 190 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 4,106 tests with 907 positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.