ATLANTA — Georgia reported 1,247 cases of COVID-19 and 40 related deaths as of noon Wednesday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, that's up from 1,097 cases and 38 deaths at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The department also included a new statistic in its daily report: 394 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus.
Cases have spread across more than 90 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 1,482 tests, with 206 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 4,697 tests with 1,041 positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
