ATLANTA — Georgia reported 600 cases of COVID-19 and 23 related deaths as of noon Sunday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, that's up from 555 cases and 20 deaths at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Cases have spread across nearly 60 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 921 tests, with 156 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 3,099 tests with 444 positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report will now be updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
