ATLANTA — Georgia reported 5,967 cases of COVID-19 and 198 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Friday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 5,967 cases are up from 5,831 cases and 184 deaths reported noon Friday.
The department reports 1,222 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Cases have spread across nearly 150 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 2,305 tests, with 424 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 22,960 tests with 5,443 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 years old are most at risk, 59% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
