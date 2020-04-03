NOTE: This report was changed to correct the previous day's numbers.
ATLANTA — Georgia reported 5,831 cases of COVID-19 and 184 related deaths as of noon Friday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 5,831 cases are up from 5,348 cases and 163 deaths reported 7 p.m. Thursday.
The department reports 1,158 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Cases have spread across nearly 150 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 2,305 tests, with 403 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 22,960 tests with 5,428 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 years old are most at risk, 59% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.