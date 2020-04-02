ATLANTA — Georgia reported 5,348 cases of COVID-19 and 163 related deaths as of noon Thursday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 5,348 cases are up from 4,748 cases and 154 deaths reported 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The department reports 1,056 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Cases have spread across nearly 140 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 2,201 tests, with 368 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 20,756 tests with 4,980 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 years old are most at risk, 59% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
