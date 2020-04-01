ATLANTA — Georgia reported 4,748 cases of COVID-19 and 154 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 4,748 cases are up from 4,638 cases and 139 deaths reported noon Wednesday.
The department reports 1,013 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Cases have spread across nearly 140 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 2,100 tests, with 360 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 18,228 tests with 4,388 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 years old are most at risk, 58% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
