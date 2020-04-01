ATLANTA — Georgia reported 4,638 cases of COVID-19 and 139 related deaths as of noon Wednesday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 4,638 cases are up from 4,111 cases and 125 deaths reported 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The department reports 952 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Cases have spread across nearly 140 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 2,100 tests, with 357 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 18,226 tests with 4,281 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 years old are most at risk, 58% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
