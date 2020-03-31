ATLANTA — Georgia reported 4,111 cases of COVID-19 and 125 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 4,111 cases are up from 3,817 cases and 108 deaths reported at noon Tuesday.
The department reports 885 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Cases have spread across nearly 140 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 1,921 tests, with 326 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 14,260 tests with 3,791 positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
