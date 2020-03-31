ATLANTA — Georgia reported 3,817 cases of COVID-19 and 108 related deaths as of noon Tuesday
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 3,817 cases are up from 3,082 cases and 102 deaths reported at 7 p.m. Monday.
The department reports 818 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Cases have spread across nearly 140 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 1,921 tests, with 326 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 14,260 tests with 3,491 positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
