ATANTA — Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Fulton County, Gov. Brian Kemp and health officials announced Monday in a late night press conference.
Two people residing in the same household — one who recently traveled to Milan, Italy — are the first cases of the virus in Georgia. The person flew into Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and was not showing symptoms on the plane, officials said.
State public health officials are monitoring the patients and identifying other people they could have come in contact with but would not release their identities for privacy reasons.
The announcement comes after Kemp took part in a coronavirus update call Monday morning with Vice President Mike Pence.
Kemp and health officials received confirmation of the cases from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Monday evening.
The patients are isolated in their home to prevent spreading, according to Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. As of now, no other cases have been identified. Toomey stressed the virus was travel-related and not suspected to have spread outside the two patients.
Kemp encouraged Georgia residents to “remain calm” and added that federal officials have said the virus is “low-risk” for most Americans.
“We feel confident that our preparations have enabled us to manage these cases appropriately and minimize any risk moving forward,” Kemp said.
So far, he said, the cases have developed “as we expected.”
Georgia preparing for possible spread
Toomey said health officials expect there to be other cases.
But the CDC has come under criticism for sending test kits that are flawed to states.
By Friday, Toomey said, the Georgia Public Health Lab will have the ability to perform its own tests to determine cases, which will speed up the process that has thus far been going through the CDC.
Lawmakers and public health officials have been bracing for potential virus cases in Georgia for weeks.
Kemp on Friday named 18 members of a coronavirus task force in response to growing concerns. The panel was tasked with assessing the best ways to prevent, identify and handle cases.
"We're preparing for the worst and certainly hoping for the best," Kemp said. "This isn't something that we're just now thinking about."
Officials taking part in the late night press conference who are also on the task force included Homer Bryson, director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Adjutant General Tom Carden of the Georgia National Guard, Dr. Cherie Drenzek, the state epidemiologist and John King, Department of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.
State health officials announced Feb. 11 that close to 200 Georgia residents were being monitored for possible exposure to coronavirus. At the end of last month, health officials began screening incoming travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as part of efforts to detect the virus.
Coronavirus has spread throughout Chinese prisons, reports indicate. A spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Corrections said that the department has procedures in place for “infection control” and will take additional steps if instructed by the governor’s office and state health officials.
Federal updates
Six people have died in Washington state — so far the only deaths in the U.S.
Worldwide cases have now reached more than 90,000.
The CDC, based in Atlanta, is expected a visit by President Donald J. Trump at the end of the week, Politico reported.
Throughout state preparation for coronavirus cases, Kemp and Georgia’s federal delegation have offered reassurances that Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are prepared to dole out federal funds if necessary.
“Those resources at the federal level will flow all the way down to the state and local public health agencies that will deliver the testing the diagnostics on the ground that we need,” Sen. Kelly Loeffler said Monday. I'm very confident in the infrastructure that we have and the work that's underway. “
Sen. David Perdue said he will be meeting with the president when he comes to Atlanta this week.
The virus is very contagious, he said, and should be taken seriously.
“We've got teams all over the country right now in anticipation of what might happen,” Perdue said. “We see the deaths rising, this is a very serious issue, the President is taking it that way.”
Keeping safe
Coronavirus spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, health officials have said. Symptoms may appear within two to 14 days after being exposed and include fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing, according to those experts. Individuals at risk of contracting the virus are those who have travelled recently to areas of outbreak, officials said.
Public health officials have advised Georgia residents to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds — if soap and water is not available use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content
- Avoid contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Stay home if you are sick
The CDC does not recommend the use of face masks to prevent catching coronavirus. Only individuals who show symptoms should use face masks to prevent spread of the disease to others, the CDC has said.
