ATLANTA — Georgia reported more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19 and 100 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Monday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 3,028 cases are up from 2,809 cases and 87 deaths reported at noon Monday.
The department reports 771 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, governor's office staff has said this number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Cases have spread across more than 100 Georgia counties.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.