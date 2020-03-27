ATLANTA — Georgia reported 2,001 cases of COVID-19 and 56 related deaths as of noon Friday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, that's up from 1,643 cases and 56 deaths at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The department reports 566 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus.
Cases have spread across more than 100 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 1,746 tests, with 262 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 8,119 tests with 1,739 positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.